Redding Council Approves Marijuana Moratorium

As far as marijuana regulations go in the city of Redding, it's status quo — at least for the next 45 days.

Despite the passage of Proposition 64, which legalizes marijuana for recreational use in California, the Redding City Council voted to keep things as they are for now. The moratorium on any sale or outdoor cultivation will stay in effect for 45 days, while the council puts together the rules that will govern the use of marijuana going forward.

Under Prop 64, the use of marijuana would be legal except where cities or counties decide otherwise. Redding already prohibits outdoor growing and the sale of marijuana from a dispensary.

Linda Geiske, a retired Redding Police Department officer, told the council that she opposes any legalization of marijuana because she says it is a nuisance to neighbors due to smell, is a danger to youth, and she believes it is a gateway drug.

"Over my career I've talked to thousands of drug addicts and probably 95 percent of the serious drug addicts say they used marijuana,” she said.

Bill Gilbert, an attorney, says under Prop 64, a flood of marijuana is coming.

"Humboldt County is issuing acre outdoor grow permits, right now,” he said. “And there will be a large amount of marijuana that will come to Shasta County whether we like it or not.”

The council will revisit the issue next month and will decide whether to keep the moratorium or issue new rules.

The council also voted to approve rate increases for water, sewage, and solid waste utilities, which will cost each ratepayer an average of $20 and will be phased in over the next three years.