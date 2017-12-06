Recount Likely In Close Atlanta Mayoral Race

Atlanta has voted for a new mayor, but Tuesday's election still leaves questions about who she will be.

In an exceeding close race, Keisha Lance Bottoms came out just 759 votes ahead of her opponent, Mary Norwood. Bottoms claimed victory early Wednesday morning, but Norwood isn't conceding. The race looks headed for a recount.

In her victory speech, Bottoms reminded supporters that she had come from a modest public school in the city's mostly black Westside.

"And so for all the little girls out there who need somebody to believe that you're better than your circumstances. I need you all to remember that black girl magic is real," she said to cheers.

But as Stephannie Stokes reports from member station WABE in Atlanta, the crowd at Norwood's election party was energized too.

Norwood told supporters that the difference in the number of votes between the two candidates was within 1 percent, small enough to ask for a recount.

"So this is very close," Norwood said as the crowd responded "It's not over!"

"You are right. It's not over yet," she said.

Bottoms and Norwood stood for Tuesday's runoff after emerging from a crowded field of candidates last month.

The tense race has been charged by race and political identity.

As Stephannie reports:



"Bottoms, who is black, faced Norwood, who is white. In a city that's had black mayors since 1974, Norwood has had to defend herself. And so did her supporters. Shirley Franklin, Atlanta's first black female mayor, addressed the issue directly in an ad for Norwood. Norwood also faced questions about her party loyalty. She identifies as an independent. But Georgia Democrats, who supported Bottoms, accused Norwood of being a closet conservative."



One campaign ad suggested Norwood is a Republican and asked whether the next mayor of Atlanta should "be from the party of Trump?"

The Associated Press notes:



"A victory for Bottoms, 47, would continue a run of African-American mayors that began with Maynard Jackson in the mid-1970s. A win for Norwood, 65, would give Atlanta its first-ever white female mayor, and end the Democratic Party's hold on an office it has held without interruption since 1879."

