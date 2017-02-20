Possible Norovirus Outbreak Confirmed At Silver Dollar Shelter

A possible Norovirus outbreak has been confirmed at the Red Cross evacuation shelter at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico. Lisa Almaguer, communications manager of the Butte County Public Health Department, says six citizens are showing signs and symptoms of the virus, which according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention include stomach pain, nausea, diarrhea and sometimes vomiting. Five Red Cross staff were also sick but went home upon getting ill. No lab tests have been taken to confirm the specific virus.

Almaguer says about 100 people are currently still staying at the shelter. She says the shelter is no longer taking in any new evacuees due to the illness. She says those evacuating due to flooding should head to Neighborhood Church in Chico, which opened as a shelter for evacuees this morning.

According to the CDC, Norovirus is highly contagious and can be spread by touching surfaces contaminated with the virus or by consuming contaminated food and beverages. The CDC reports one of the best ways to protect yourself from contracting Norovirus is to wash your hands carefully with soap and water, especially after using the restroom or before eating, preparing and handling food.

Correction: Feb. 20 at 3:20 p.m.

A previous version of this story said "nearly 15" people at the shelter were sick with symptoms consistent with norovirus. It is actually 11 people.