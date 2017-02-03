PG&E Seeks To Shut Butte Creek Hydro System

A 20 megawatt hydro-electric generating system made up in parts by some gold rush relics, could be abandoned or get a new operator. Pacific Gas and Electric Company said Thursday that it plans to withdraw an application for a new license to run the Butte County facility from federal regulators.

“There’s more solar and wind power available and the market price of renewable energy has decreased in recent years, meanwhile the cost to operate this facility, and particularly the cost going forward, are only expected to increase,” said Paul Moreno, a PG&E spokesman.

The DeSalba-Centerville facility includes diversion dams, powerhouses and flumes mainly along Butte Creek, though it does draw some water from the West Branch of the Feather River.

Moreno did not disclose the cost of the energy produced by the system. PG&E estimates it could take five or ten years before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission allows PG&E to abandon or unload the facility on another operator.