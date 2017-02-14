Oroville Spillway Evacuation Centers

2:50 p.m. UPDATE to table below: All evacuation centers in Butte County will now be consolidated to the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds following the reduction of the mandatory evacuation order to a warning by the Butte County Sheriff.

Bidwell Presbyterian Church is a designated donation drop-off location for distribution to the Red Cross shelters and all other shelters. Due to the generosity of the community, the shelters have reported they do not need additional food at this time, but they do have some critical needs:

Evacuee shelter needs:

New jogging pants or sweatpants for men, women, and children

New socks

New towels

New blankets

Baby diapers (all sizes)

Adult diapers (all sizes)

Disposable cleansing cloths or wipes

Toothbrushes Other toiletry items (toothpaste, deodorant, lotion, etc.)

Mosquito repellent

Hand sanitizer

Small plastic bins to store personal items (shoebox or slightly larger)

Office supplies (paper, pens, notebooks, etc.)

Please drop off items at the rear of the church parking lot on First Street, adjacent to the Physical Sciences Building and Ayres Hall. Additional information can also be found on the church website at www.bidwellpres.org/evacuation-response.php.

Animal supplies can also be taken directly to the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds (look for signs directing to the animal shelter area):

Animal shelter needs:

Towels Blankets

Grain-free puppy and dog food

Disposable bowls

The campus community can also make financial donations supporting those affected by the evacuation to the North Valley Community Foundation (nvcf.org) and to the American Red Cross (www.redcross.org/local/california/gold-country/oroville-dam).