Oroville Dam Spillway Damage Forces Closure

Deteriorating concrete has forced state officials to shut down the Oroville Dam spillway.

According to the California Department of Water Resources, there is “no anticipated threat” to the dam or the public.

Officials said erosion was detected in the bottom half of the concrete spillway that helps drain the dam earlier today. Officials were releasing 55,000 cubic feet of water per second through the spillway when the damage was detected.

Officials plan to inspect and assess conditions. They intend to reopen the spillway later Tuesday.

The reservoir is currently 80 percent full. Officials said that even with major winter storms expected over the next several days, the reservoir has sufficient capacity remaining.

Releases at the Oroville Dam Spillway have slowed after a hole formed in the spillway cement.