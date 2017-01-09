NSPR News Brief: Jan. 9

Here's your daily briefing...

Storm hits hard in Lake Tahoe and Reno: Flooding forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes while mudslides closed down some roads in the Tahoe/Reno area – including all westbound lanes of Interstate I-80 near Donner Lake last night. According to the Associated Press, further road impacts are expected this morning along the I-80 corridor in Nevada between Reno and Sparks where the Truckee River is expected to rise about 10 feet above flood stage.

New senators have big shoes to fill … at least, that’s how Senator Henry Stern of Los Angeles put it when speaking to Capital Public Radio about his new job as a state senator. Henry, who inherited the seat of Fran Pavley, says he’ll continue to move forward the climate change legislation Pavley championed last year. Similarly, newly elected state senator Scott Wiener of San Francisco who succeeds Mark Leno says he’ll follow Leno’s lead and continue to work on both affordable housing and LGBT rights issues.

Governor Jerry Brown to release proposed state budget tomorrow: He’ll do so amid much uncertainty. According to the Associated Press, many unanswered questions linger that could effect the state’s finances, including whether or not California will take a hit from President-elect Donald Trump’s new federal spending priorities. Tomorrow’s proposed plan will lay the groundwork for how billions of dollars in state revenue will be spent. A required revision will be released in May.

UC Davis looks to “hiker cows” to help with overgrazing: Most cattle tend to graze on the lowlands of California’s 38 million acres of rangeland. Capital Public Radio reports this can cause overgrazing of waterways, which has led UC Davis scientists to start GPS tracking “outlier” cattle who climb to higher pasture. The hope is eventually cattle breeds can be developed that prefer higher grazing ground.