NSPR News Brief: Jan. 6

Here's your daily briefing...

Assembly Dems name transportation and affordable housing top issues: After being unable to make deals to reform transportation funding and boost production of affordable housing last year, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said the two issues, along with oversight over spending will be leading priorities in the new legislative term.

No, Republicans, the Democrats didn’t legalize child prostitution: Repeated statements by Republican State Assemblyman Travis Allen that a recent law made child prostitution legal in California received a “pants on fire” rating from the fact checking site Politifact.

Washington could Trump Sacramento on ACA: While Democratic leaders are vowing to protect the health care reform law Republicans have vowed to repeal, Californians relying on the program may find themselves once again blocked from doctor visits depending on how this epic political battle plays out.

Rain on the way: Forecasters say the biggest rain storm to hit California since 2005 is only hours away. The National Weather Service is predicting most areas in the valley will see three to four inches of rain between Saturday and Monday, while the Sierra crest receives between 10 and 15 inches of rain or the equivalent as snow. Snow levels will be see-sawing as the storm progresses, starting low tonight before rising above pass levels by Saturday evening. Snow levels will fall sharply on Monday, with another system expected Tuesday into Wednesday. Expect flooding in all the usual places, and some unusual places as well.

And on KQED’s California Report: Electricians, plumbers and other workers represented by the Teamsters Local 2010 have called a strike against UCLA, accusing the university of unfair and illegal labor practices. There’s a mix of hope and fear in California’s agricultural industry as growers ponder what impact President-elect Trump’s rhetoric and action will have on their access to farm laborers. And SeaWorld San Diego says that Sunday will mark the final time an orca will be a “featured entertainer” at the theme park. Attendance has dropped off in recent years following the release of the documentary ‘Blackfish’ about the plight of orcas held in captivity. Coincidentally Tilikum, the whale featured in the film has died.