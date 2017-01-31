NSPR News Brief: Jan. 31

Here's your daily briefing...

California could create border-to-border sanctuary state: The first public hearing on the legislation will take place in a Senate committee Tuesday. According to the Associated Press, the effort is in response to President Trump’s immigration policies. Many of California’s large cities, such as Sacramento, San Francisco, and Los Angeles already have sanctuary policies that prohibit police from cooperating with immigration authorizes. The proposed legislation would expand similar policies throughout all of California. Hear more about the legislation from The California Report.

Trump administration planning to turn Medicaid into a block grant program: For California that could mean higher cost and less access to care. The program would give California a fixed amount of funding for Medi-Cal rather than covering specific percentages of Medi-Cal and costs related to Medi-Cal expansion as it does now. The change would create a $17.3 billion loss for the state’s $100 billion Medi-Cal program.

In other healthcare news: Tuesday is the last day to sign up for Covered California. The California Report’s April Dembosky reports while other states are pulling back on advertising for their health insurance programs due to the uncertain future of the Affordable Care Act, California is making a strong final push for enrollment.

Wells Fargo accused of illegally denying student loans to young immigrants: A lawsuit against the banking giant was filed Monday in San Francisco, The Associated Press reports. The suit argues that the young immigrants in the country illegally had the necessary documents to meet banking requirements for identification, but they were denied based on their citizenship status. In a statement Wells Fargo said it wished the plaintiffs had worked on a solution with the bank rather file a lawsuit.

UC and CSU “Middle Class Scholarship” program on chopping block: Governor Jerry Brown wants to phase out the program and use the state’s limited money to instead boost funding to the UC and CSU systems and maintain financial aid for low-income students. The proposal is drawing criticism from legislative Democrats however. Many believe the recently created program is important for helping the “squeezed” middle class and that more solutions for college affordability need to be discussed.