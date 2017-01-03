NSPR News Brief: Jan. 3

Here's your daily briefing...

California legislature in defense mode: The latest changes to both a conservative president and Congress has California’s largely liberal legislature on the defense. According to the Associated Press, “after years of pushing forward a progressive agenda, legislative Democrats will instead be consumed by pushing back against conservative policies.” On the new agenda Democrats will look to retain health coverage for immigrants and prevent cuts to food stamp and welfare programs rather than seeking expand either priority.

New law that gives day of rest to farm workers unclear: A provision of California’s new overtime pay law for farmer workers that went into effect Jan 1.st is still unclear. It says “no employer shall cause his or her employee to work more than six days in seven” making it uncertain if the farm worker could choose to work a seventh day if they wished. The broader law will go into effect in 2019 and will allow farm workers to earn overtime pay like other non-farm workers.

Juveniles no longer required to show criminal history during hiring: A new law that went into effect on Jan. 1st bans most California employers from asking minors their criminal history when hiring. Proponents says the law is intended to prevent young people from losing out on jobs because of legal proceedings, like family court, and previous non-violent crimes. The law exempts health facilities and hospitals.

Crab fishers strike along the northern West Coast: Dungeness crab fishers from Northern California to the Canadian border are vowing to continue their strike over the purchase price. According to the Associated Press, Ken Bates, vice president of Humboldt Fishermen's Marketing Association, says that as of Monday the Dungeness crab fleet is tied up from Morro Bay, California, to Westport, Washington.