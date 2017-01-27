NSPR News Brief: Jan. 27

Here's your daily briefing...

Big rains yet to reach groundwater: This winter’s generous rainfall has yet to percolate into the state’s receding aquifers according to the official US Drought Monitor, a publication of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. That’s despite officials declaring the drought’s end in 30 of the state’s 58 counties. Groundwater accounts for between 30 and 60 percent of California’s water supply in most years.

UC tuition rises higher: Students will have to find an extra $336 if they’d like to continue their educations after the university’s board of regents approved a 2.5% increase in tuition and fees. Full freight at the state’s prestigious 10 campus system now starts at $12,630, plus additional fees at individual campuses. The figure is more than 10 times what it was in 1985.

Immigration stats: A study by the Public Policy Institute of California has produced some interesting statistics about immigrants in the state. Foreign born people make up just over a third of working age adults. According to the study, a quarter of the immigrants living in California are doing so illegally.

Dead tree hazards: California’s drought and pine bark beetles have killed an estimated 102 million trees across the state. Officials say they continue to present hazards to infrastructure and elevate the risk of fast spreading wildfires. California’s ‘Little Hoover Commission’ is preparing a report on the issue.

From Fort Sumter to Sutter’s Fort?: A most likely unconstitutional and quixotic quest, for California to secede from the US and form its own nation, can proceed, at least for now. California’s Secretary of State’s office gave backers of a proposed statewide initiative for a ‘Calexit’ the go-ahead to start collecting the 585,000 signatures necessary for the measure to qualify.

Sentencing in cold case: Cousins Larry Don Patterson and William Lloyd Harbour were handed the life sentences Thursday in connection with the shotgun killings of two Olivehurst girls back in 1973. Valerie Janice Lane, 12, and Doris Karen Derryberry, 13 never returned from a trip to a shopping mall. Their bodies were found on a dirt road in a wooded area near Marysville.

Did you catch KQED’s California Report? There’s more background on the tuition increase at the 10-campus University of California, a look at how President Trump’s concept of tacking a 20 percent import tariffs on imports from Mexico would affect the Avocado industry and advocates for refugees speak out as Trump considers a freeze on immigration from several, mostly Muslim, countries.