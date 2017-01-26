NSPR News Brief: Jan. 26

Here's your daily briefing...

Battle brewing over immigration: Democratic lawmakers in Sacramento fired back after President Trump vowed to eliminated federal funding to jurisdictions declaring themselves ‘sanctuaries’ for undocumented immigrants. Democrats said the move is unconstitutional, while Republicans accused their colleagues of picking an unnecessary fight. The ‘sanctuary’ designation is largely symbolic, mostly barring local police from aiding in federal immigration authorities. It holds no power over federal officials.

Brown v. Trump: In his State of the State address, Governor Jerry Brown forcefully rebutted pronouncements by President Trump, throwing in the words “facts,” “truth” and “science” and describing “disturbing signs” from Washington. Some experts said the comments are probably meant to reassure California’s more generally liberal electorate, while at least one Republican lawmaker accused Brown of using his own set of “alternative facts.”

Back in custody: Two inmates who fled a minimum security fire camp near Klamath were detained after less than 24 hours. The two men, one from Glenn County, were part of an inmate firefighting crew. They have been transferred to the state prison in Susanville and are no longer eligible to serve out their sentences at a fire camp.

UC higher bills: The University of California's governing board is set to raise tuition and fees at a meeting today. If approved, it would be the first increase in seven years. Critics say the jump would price some out of higher education. UC Administrators said they the increase to maintain quality. If approved, basic annual tuition and fees would rise $336 to $12,630 a year.

Arrest in cold case: Police arrested a suspect in connection with the slaying of a teenager who was killed after attending a neighbor's party 34 years ago. Marvin Ray Markle, 51, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the 1982 killing of 14-year-old De Anna Lynn Johnson of Vacaville. A longtime suspect in the case, Markle was 17 years old at the time of the slaying. Markle is already serving a sentence of 80 years to life for the 2001 killing of Shirley Pratt in Butte County.

