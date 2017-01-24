NSPR News Brief: Jan. 24

Here's your daily briefing...

Brown V Trump?: Governor Jerry Brown delivers his annual State of the State address this morning. While the speech will likely focus on the drought, the state budget, irrigation tunnels and fast trains, observers are wondering how heavy a gauntlet Brown with throw down against President Trump’s agenda, which appears aimed at erasing environmental and workplace regulation.

TPP & California Ag: Acting on a campaign promise made by both himself and democratic candidate Bernie Sanders, President Trump today moved to pull the US out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, or TPP, a free trade deal pushed by industry and most mainstream Republicans and Democrats. Observers say the scuttling of the agreement could impact California’s vast agricultural industry.

Did you catch the California Report? Javier Beccera to be signed in as California’s new attorney general, health officials warn that this year’s seasonal flu is packing a major punch and another look at the impact on California agriculture after President Trump spikes the TPP or Trans-Pacific Partnership.