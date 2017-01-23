NSPR News Brief: Jan. 23

Here's your daily briefing...

Lawmakers set to give final approval on next attorney general: The Senate will vote Monday on Xavier Becerra’s nomination for the position. According to the Associated Press, the Los Angeles-area Democrat is expected to easily clear the hurdle in California’s heavily Democratic Legislature. Becerra has vowed to defend the state’s liberal policies against the new Trump administration. If approved he would be the state’s first Latino attorney general.

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. issues recall of select beers in 36 states: In a statement Sunday the brewing company announced a recall of eight different types of 12-ounce bottles of pale ales, IPAs and other beers due to a bottling flaw that may result in glass-breaking. The Associated Press reports the recalled beers were sold in 36 states across the Midwest, the South and East Coast of the U.S. and were packaged between Dec. 5, 2016 and Jan. 13, 2017. The recall does not effect Sierra Nevada beer sold in California.

PG&E faces a $3 million fine after deadly natural gas pipeline blast: The explosion took place in 2010 and killed eight people in the city of San Bruno near the San Francisco Bay Area. According to the Associated Press, a jury convicted Pacific Gas and Electric Company of deliberately violating safety regulations before the blast and of misleading investigators after it. PG&E is asking a federal judge not to restructure its bonus program for employees or to require the company to publicize its conviction. Prosecutors say a $3 million fine alone would be a “drop in the bucket” for PG&E.

California lawmakers consider fine turning permit process for testing self-driving cars: The possibility comes after Uber took its test vehicle program to Arizona last month during a dispute with the Department of Motor Vehicles. The move has led some in the legislature to believe other companies would also be lured away from California if the state doesn’t relax some of its rules. Others are pursuing legislation that would actually target companies like Uber that try to skirt the state’s current permitting process.