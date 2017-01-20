NSPR News Brief: Jan. 20

Here's your daily briefing...

More oversight first: Governor Jerry Brown is delaying the distribution of $9 billion worth of voter-approved school bond proceeds, saying the Legislature must create an independent financial audit of spending plans. Brown said some of the money from a similar measure a decade ago was used inappropriately.

Economy to continue measured rise: Business activity and the economy in general will keep improving this year at a slow and steady pace according to Sonoma State Economics Professor Robert Eyler, speaker at the 17th annual North State Economic Outlook conference in Oroville Thursday.

Verdict: Not job killer: All that chamber of commerce finger wagging about “job killing” carbon regulations were 180 degrees off the mark, at least according to a report by UC Berkeley and the group Next-10. The report found that state regulations on climate change have helped create, not destroy jobs in the San Joaquin Valley. The report says that construction and operation of renewable energy projects created 31,000 jobs there since 2002.

Did you catch … today’s California Report? Neither did we, it was pre-empted by special coverage of President Trump’s inauguration.