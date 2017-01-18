NSPR News Brief: Jan. 18

Here's your daily briefing...

No new flag for city of Redding: At least not yet. The City Council voted Tuesday night to scrap plans for a new design due to opposition from people concerned about the cost because of budget constraints. It’s hoped that a community group will now step in to fund the project. The council also extended a moratorium on marijuana within city limits until new rules can be drafted, as well as voted to allow the keeping of bees for both commercial and residential use.

Democrats question Governor Jerry Brown’s proposed spending cuts: Especially his cuts regarding programs such as child care provider wages, affordable housing, and state-funded scholarships. Senate budget chair Holly Mitchell said Brown’s “’Solutions’ can also be framed as really broken commitments.” She and others questioned whether the cuts were necessary, as the state’s non-partisan fiscal analyst has predicted a rosier budget and the Brown administration has already publicized it incorrectly calculated some of last week’s proposed budget.

Planned Parenthood “pink-out” rally draws hundreds at State Capitol: Two Democratic legislative leaders and the chief of staff to Governor Brown were among the attendees. After the rally – which was seen as a show of resistance to President-elect Donald Trump and congressional Republicans – the Assembly and Senate each passed resolutions opposing efforts from Congressional Republicans to defund Planned Parenthood.

State finishes safety review of wells after Aliso Canyon gas blowout: According to the Associated Press, the state says about a third of the re-worked wells have passed the tests required after a blowout. Public Hearings will be held in February to decide whether or not Southern California Gas Co. will be allowed to resume storing more gas at its Aliso Canyon facility, which is the largest natural gas storage in the West. In October 2015 a gas blowout drove 8,000 families from their homes.