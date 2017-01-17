NSPR News Brief: Jan. 17

Here's your daily briefing...

Recent storms could both hurt and help salmon: While more water seems like it would be a good thing for fish, experts disagree on whether or not recent heavy rains will benefit or harm California’s salmon population. Some say the extra water will provide more habitat for baby salmon to feed in and hide from predators, but others say the rains hit local spawning grounds too hard washing away crucial spawning environment.

Flu season in early stages, expected to be around for a while: At least a few more weeks say health officials. Capital Public Radio reports that Doctor James Watt, chief of communicable disease control at the California Department of Public Health says it’s not too late to get vaccinated for the flu. He says other ways to protect yourself from the virus are to wash your hands frequently, cover coughs and sneezes and not come to work if you feel sick. Watt says so far this flu season, four flu-related deaths have occurred in people under the age of 65 in the state.

Repealing Obamacare would cost CA 200,000 jobs? That’s a claim made recently by State Senate Leader Kevin de Leon. Capital Public Radio’s PolitiFact reporter Chris Nichols checked it out in the end deciding he couldn’t rate the claim on the news publication’s Truth-O-Meter. Nichols said while he did find two studies that generally backed up De Leon’s claim, a replacement health plan has yet to be determined so the claim is a prediction and cannot be measured.

National park visits hit record high for 3rd straight year: National Parks saw an all-time high number of visitors in 2016. According to the Associated Press, overall visitation is on track to surpass 325 million, breaking last year’s record of 307 million. While high visitation is obviously good for park revenue, it did cause some disturbances such as increased trash, long entrance waits and crowded trails.