NSPR News Brief: Jan. 13

Here's your daily briefing...

Drought is over! (if you want it): The US Drought Monitor has officially declared the drought over, at least in northern parts of the state. As state officials report impressive rises at dozens of reservoirs. But water shortages never really end in California, where receding groundwater, especially in the San Joaquin Valley, remains a major concern. Experts say so much water has been pumped out of the ground that the land has sunk and the aquifers will never be able to store as much water as in the past.

Lawmakers try extending cap-and-trade: At the request of the Governor, legislators yesterday introduced a bill that would extend the state’s cap-and-trade program to reduce carbon emissions. The overall program remains under a legal challenge, but in a sign that opposition is declining, several pro-business democrats have switched sides and now support the extension.

Dirty diesel redux: Fiat-Chrysler is under investigation after 14,000 of the Italian-American carmaker’s diesel-powered Jeep Grand Cherokees and Ram 1500s were found to be operated by software enabling the vehicles to exceed smog limits, while complying during emissions tests. Fiat-Chrysler is denying wrongdoing.

Band members injured: Two members of the legendary California R&B group Tower of Power are recovering at a Bay Area hospital after being struck by an Amtrak train. The band members were struck while crossing a street on foot in Oakland’s Jack London Square district. They were set to perform at Yoshi’s. The shows were cancelled. (AP)

California’s monumental coast: President Barack Obama added 6,000 acres to the mainly off-shore California Coastal National Monument yesterday. The designation adds Trinidad Head, Lighthouse Ranch and the Lost Coast Headlands in Humboldt County, along with Coast Dairies in Santa Cruz County, along with spots in San Luis Obispo and Orange Counties.

Did you catch KQED’s California Report? Much more on the possible end to our five year drought and the City of El Cajon moves from at-large to district elections following a recent controversy over the racial makeup of the town compared to its city counc