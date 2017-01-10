NSPR News Brief: Jan. 10

Here's your daily briefing...

Sonoma County among hardest hit in storm: According to the Associated Press Sonoma County received up to 13 inches of rain since Friday with reports of many of its vineyards submerged in water almost to the top of the vine. The Department of Water Resources said they’re feeling good in terms of water management for the first storm and that the state’s flood infrastructure performed as expected. Today’s next storm should be a little cooler than the last with the north coast expected to receive the brunt of it.

Lawmakers vet governor’s attorney general pick: The California Assembly has started its confirmation process for Xavier Becerra, the governor’s nominee for attorney general. The Associated Press reports that legislative Democrats have welcomed the Los Angeles-area congressman’s nomination, while Republicans have concerns about his position on law enforcement matters. Becerra would replace Kamala Harris who was elected to U.S. senate in November.

Report finds state has $6 billion in unspent infrastructure bonds: The bonds were approved by voters in 2006 as part of $42 billion for housing, road, park and flood control projects, according to Capital Public Radio. The California Legislative Analysist’s Office issued the report and said the state has spent about 90 percent of the money authorized for transportation and school projects, but only 60 percent on flood control and water projects. The LAO said it’s common for the state to take years to sell bonds.

Dead whale near Oakland waterfront: The female whale was towed Monday from the Oakland shore to Angel Island so marine biologists could investigate the cause of death. According to the Associated Press, the whale was either a blue or fin whale and was 40 to 60 feet long.

Officers and employees of a North State native tribe are facing federal charges: Prosecutors accuse the three of allegedly embezzling about $6 million from the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians, operators of the Rolling Hills Casino in Corning. Prosecutors say John Crosby, Ines Crosby and Leslie Lohse tried to hide the alleged fraud. Prosecutors say the three also failed to disclose the money as income to the Internal Revenue Service. The defendants were indicted late last week.

Did you catch today’s California Report? Governor Jerry Brown is expected to release his proposed state budget today. KQED expects affordable housing and transportation will be on the top of his list as things to safeguard.