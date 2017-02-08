NSPR News Brief: Feb. 8

Here's your daily briefing...

Spillway partly washed away: A significant segment of the Oroville Dam’s spillway cracked, broke up and washed away yesterday, forcing officials to order an emergency closure. According to the California Department of Water Resources “there is no anticipated threat” to the dam or the public. Officials say there’s enough room in the reservoir to hold the coming rains should they be unable to reopen the spillway immediately.

Money for drinking water floated: State water regulators will consider a possible tax on nitrate as a way to pay for clean drinking water for some of California’s poorest communities. A compound commonly found in fertilizers, nitrate is toxic in large concentrations. State officials have acknowledged the problem in past years, but have yet to enact a mechanism to raise the funding needed to provide safe drinking water. About 400 communities in the state, mainly in the San Joaquin Valley have had unsafe water for years.

Lawmakers try trumping Trump: Democratic legislators are pushing three bills in the statehouse that they say would help shield immigrants living in California from deportation. One bill would pay to allow public defenders to consult with state-funded immigration lawyers to help navigate complex regulations.

Drought made West Nile worse: You’d think that a mosquito-borne ailment such as West Nile Virus would ease when mosquitoes can’t find water in which to breed. But, you’d be wrong, at least according to researchers at UC Santa Cruz. A study found that mosquitoes can breed at roughly the same rate regardless of drought and that a larger percentage wind up as carriers of the virus.

End of confusing chapter: Redding’s Library Park will be renamed Carnegie Park. The change honors robber-baron turned philanthropist Andrew Carnegie who founded more than 2,500 free lending libraries across the nation, and will sharply reduce the number of confounded book lovers. The public library hasn’t been near Library Park since it moved in 1962.

Did you catch the California Report? A closer look as judges from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals consider President Trump’s appeal of a federal judge in Washington state who issued a stay on the president’s controversial immigration ban. State education leaders prepare to resist expected initiatives from newly confirmed federal Education Secretary, Betsy DeVos. And, as Republicans put pressure on women’s health provider Planned Parenthood, leaders of the organization were in Sacramento to confer with state Democrats on a course of action.