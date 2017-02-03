NSPR News Brief: Feb. 3

Simon says, ‘Go-snow’: The latest monthly snow survey found California’s snow pack the deepest in more than 20 years. The snow survey, conducted by the Department of Water Resources estimates that the state’s snow pack is running 173 percent of average.

More law help for immigrants: California Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, has ordered more resources be made available to help immigrants navigate increasingly opaque federal immigration policies in the wake of President Trump’s ban on refugees and immigrants from various Middle-East countries. A commission will draw up an action plan.

More Cash?: A battle is brewing between the state legislature and governor’s office over spending. State legislative analyst Mac Taylor said tax revenue is exceeding expectations, which may undermine Governor Brown’s efforts to keep spending increases at a minimum. Brown has been preaching fiscal restraint, and building up reserves for the next inevitable downturn.

PG&E out of Butte Creek Canyon: Pacific Gas & Electric Co. announced it will withdraw an application to re-license its’ DeSalba-Centerville facility with federal regulators. That could lead to the utility selling the 26.5 megawatt hydro-electric infrastructure, which includes a series of dams, reservoirs, powerhouses and flumes.

Wrongdoing in botched stop: The results of an official independent audit found that two Fresno police officers violated their department's policy when they shot and killed an unarmed 19-year-old man in June. According to the Associated Press, the results contradict Police Chief Jerry Dyer who said officers did not violate official policy when they fatally shot motorist Dylan Noble four times during a traffic stop. Noble's parents have each filed wrongful-death lawsuits against the city.