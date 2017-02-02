NSPR News Brief: Feb. 2

Here's your daily briefing...

Right to die in question: Recent legal changes allowing the terminally ill to end their own lives with the help of a physician in certain states may get rolled back. That’s a concern being voiced by proponents after President Trump nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court. Gorsuch penned a book a decade ago vehemently opposing the practice.

Terror fears mainly hoopla: Southern California Congressman Ted Lieu, citing a study by the Cato Institute, a pro-free trade right wing think tank, said the odds of being killed in a terror attack carried out by a refugee on US soil is one in 3.6 billion. While Politifact reporter Chris Nichols noted the figure actually represents the annual chance, the claim is considered ‘mostly true.’

Troll gets trolled: Black-clad anarchists set fires and shattered windows along Berkeley’s Telegraph Avenue after a much larger, peaceful protest forced the cancellation of an appearance by right wing agitator Milo Yiannopoulos at U.C. Berkeley. Campus Republicans, who invited the Breitbart News editor blamed ‘criminals and thugs’ for shutting down their event.

Students protest tuition bump: About 70 students held a rally and brief march in opposition to a proposed 5 percent tuition increase Wednesday at Chico State. If approved at a meeting of the board of trustees scheduled for next month, basic annual tuition would rise to $5,745. Demonstrators said the extra cost, along with other rising expenses, could prevent them from finishing their degrees.

Did you catch the California Report? More details and some audio from the raucous rioting in Berkeley last night, immigration attorneys say the chaos is continuing in the wake of President Trump’s ban on refugees and immigrants from certain Muslim nations; a first-hand look at the ban from the perspective of a cancer-stricken Iraqi refugee caught up by the executive order at LAX, and the Sierra Nevada are living up to their name, but will there be enough melt to carry California through the spring summer and fall.