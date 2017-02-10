NSPR News Brief: Feb. 10

Here's your daily briefing...

Water to go over the top: Managers at Lake Oroville are furiously releasing water down the damaged spillway, hoping to avoid the reservoir reaching the top and spilling down an unlined and as yet un-used emergency spillway. As of 11 a.m., water was just over five feet from the reservoir’s lip. The water level was climbing at a rate of about a third of a foot per hour.

Oroville schools closed: Oroville Union High, Bangor Union Elementary, Feather Falls Union Elementary, Golden Feather Union Elementary, Oroville Elementary, Palermo Union Elementary, Pioneer Elementary and Thermalito Union Elementary are all closed today due to the fluid conditions at Oroville Dam as officials try and drain as much water as possible down the damaged concrete spillway. (local Bohannon)

Reservoirs in slow lane?: State officials released their wish list, hopeful President Trump follows California’s priorities in his big infrastructure push. While Sacramento is asking for money for highways, fast trains and the delta bypass tunnels, two major projects, the proposed Sites and Temperance Flat reservoirs were conspicuous by their absence. This could presage serious political brinkmanship as Republican and Democratic party leaders try advancing only the projects they favor while attempting to scupper ones they oppose.

And the states shall lead: Former EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy was in Sacramento to meet with state environmental regulators and lawmakers earlier this week. Concern that President Trump will substantially relax many environmental protections is prompting discussions among those seeking to retain protections at the state level.

Immigration roundups: Anecdotal stories are filtering in from Southern California suggesting an uptick in raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, (formerly the Immigration and Naturalization Service), against undocumented immigrants.

Did you catch KQED’s California Report?: The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals refused to strike down the stay barring enforcement of President Donald Trump’s executive order banning immigrants from seven Muslim countries. Trump has vowed to appeal the issue to the US Supreme Court. An opinion poll found that Californians are relatively pleased both with Governor Jerry Brown and the state legislature finding both quite popular compared to the recent past. Perhaps the most surprising factoid, a vast majority of Californians, including two thirds of Republicans, said undocumented immigrants should be allowed to stay in the US.