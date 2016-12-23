NSPR News Brief: Dec. 23

Here's your daily briefing...

More Californians traveling for the holidays: Expect heavy traffic on California’s freeways and few empty seats on jetliners as record number of state residents travel for the holidays. According to AAA, 12.5 million Californians will spend the holidays away from home. Analysts attribute the numbers to higher economic confidence and bargain prices for gasoline.

Guinness book entry?: State officials released a 97,000-page revised environmental document for the proposed peripheral tunnel project yesterday. If placed end-to-end, the pages would stretch nearly 17 miles. Officials backing the $15 billion proposal say it would allow officials to deliver water to San Joaquin valley growers with fewer interruptions, without hurting endangered species. Environmental groups and local residents say the project will irreparably damage the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta and endangered salmon.

Homicide in Burney: The manhunt for a suspect wanted in the horrific death of a gas station attendant in Burney continues. The Associated Press reports that 54-year-old David Wicks was attacked by an unknown man Wednesday evening, who sprayed a flammable liquid on Wicks before setting him on fire. Surveillance video shows the attacker wearing yellow rain gear, black hoodie and gloves. Investigators found a bicycle outside the gas station. A $10,000 reward is being offered.

Inferno traced to wiring: Officials have traced the cause of a wildfire that killed two people, torched 280 homes and burned through 75 square miles to a poorly maintained electrical line. Authorities said the wire, hung from a tree, sparked the fire after insulation was worn away by years of rubbing against the tree. The fire, near Lake Isabella in the southern Sierra, cost $23 million to extinguish.

Hate crime verdict: A jury has convicted a couple in what prosecutors said was a racially motivated killing in a Sacramento parking lot. According to the Associated Press, prosecutors say Jeffrey Michael Caylor shot and killed 46-year-old Hassan Alawsi, who was walking with his sister in a Home Depot parking lot in March 2014. Alawsi, an Iraqi artist, fled to Jordan in 2001 before settling in Sacramento in 2007. Alawsi’s sister was wearing a hijab, a head covering worn by Muslim women.

And on KQED’s California Report: A mistrial has been declared in the federal corruption case against former Los Angeles sheriff Lee Baca. Baca is accused of obstructing a federal investigation into abuses at the jail…In Modesto, prominent defense attorney Frank Carson has been released from jail. The Stanislaus County district attorney says he's involved in a vast murder conspiracy…and while President Obama permanently banned offshore oil drilling in parts of the Arctic and Atlantic, he did not permanently ban drilling off the California coast. Environmentalists remain hopeful.