NSPR News Brief: Dec. 21

Redding marijuana regulations status quo for now: There will be a 45-day moratorium on any new marijuana regulations in the city of Redding. NSPR’s Kelly Frost reports, the city council voted to keep its existing restrictions while it studies the potential effects of California’s recently passed Proposition 64 that legalized recreational marijuana. The council also voted to raise rates for water, sewage, and garbage collection.

California Supreme Court temporarily blocks death penalty speed up: The implementation of Proposition 66, which voters narrowly passed and would expedite the appeals process for Death Row inmates, has been halted by the state’s Supreme Court. According to Capital Public Radio, the court said yesterday that it needed time to consider a lawsuit challenging the measure. The Associated Press reports opponents of the law say it would disrupt courts, cost more money and limit the ability to mount proper appeals, while proponents say the lawsuit is a stall tactic.

The gloves are on for Uber and the DMV: California’s Department of Motor Vehicles and the ride-sharing company Uber are battling it out over whether or not Uber needs a permit for self-driving cars it’s testing in San Francisco. Capital Public Radio reports, the dispute center on the definition of the word “autonomous.” Uber argues that since a human must monitor the technology it falls outside the definition.

Volkswagen to pay California an extra $66M: In another settlement pertaining to Volkswagen cars evading emissions standards, California will receive an additional $66 million from the car company. Capital Public Radio reports the case affects almost 15,000 cars in the state. The deal is on top of $2 billion Volkswagen owes for an even more widespread emissions evasion regarding smaller diesel engines in California.

Feds to pour $225M into water projects around U.S. … including in California. The Associated Press reports the federal government will be putting the money into several dozen projects aimed at tackling the drought in the West and restoring watersheds that provide drinking water. The funding will be shared among 88 projects including in California’s Central Valley.