NSPR News Brief: Dec. 20

Here's your daily briefing...

CA electoral college requests investigation into election: In a symbolic resolution, yesterday California’s electors voted to approve a motion for an independent, bipartisan investigation into the November election due to allegations of Russian interference. Capital Public Radio reports all 55 electors cast their ballots for Hillary Clinton, as hundreds of protesters at the Capitol urged for electors across the nation to break with past practice and vote for a candidate other than president-elect Donald Trump.

Terminally ill patients able to try ‘not yet approved drugs’: Starting Jan. 1, terminally ill patients will have access to drugs, products and devices that haven’t yet been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. According to Capital Public Radio, the law is called the “Right to Try Act” and is one of many new laws going into effect in the New Year.

California’s economy “is growing a hell of a lot faster” than Texas?: That’s the word from Gov. Jerry Brown who made that claim while speaking to scientists in San Francisco last week. Capital Public Radio’s Politifact reporter Chris Nichols looked into what Brown said and found it to be “mostly true.” Nichols reports that California’s job growth last year and its per-capita personal income outperformed Texas, but this year job growth rate is similar between the two states.

State officials sue feds over offshore fracking: The California Coastal Commission and State Attorney General Kamala Harris filed a lawsuit yesterday challenging a finding by the federal government that fracking off California’s coast is environmentally safe. The Associated Press reports that the parties claim the Department of Interior failed to take a “hard look” at its environmental assessment it reported in May and demands a more extensive evaluation.