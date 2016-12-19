NSPR News Brief: Dec. 19

Here's your daily briefing...

CalPERS may revisit tobacco divestment: A committee advising the state’s largest pension fund, the California Public Employees Retirement System, votes today on a proposal that would have the agency’s full board re-consider a decision made back in 2000 to sell all shares in tobacco companies and not to buy more. Tobacco stocks have remained profitable however, while concerns remain that CalPERS is having a tough time meeting ambitious investment goals.

New state gun regulations take effect Jan. 1, and firearms fans are rushing to grab certain items while they’re still available in California. Rifles with so-called ‘bullet-buttons,’ allowing for faster reloading will be reclassified as assault weapons and won’t be available for sale.

How we voted: It could be fears of lines or simply convenience, but Californians are increasingly participating in elections without going to the polls. California’s Secretary of State reported that a higher percentage of ballots were cast by mail last month than in any previous election. Other data: more votes were cast than ever before, though turnout — the proportion of people eligible to vote who actually did — wasn’t exceptional, at 59 percent. Turnout among registered voters was 75 percent. Neither figure set a record.

State unemployment figures fell by an impressive margin, even though the state added only 14,000 new jobs in November, according to the California Employment Development department. At the same time, participation in the labor market---meaning people either working, or looking for work, also rose, hinting that much of the gains are among the self-employed.

This Fish Story is no ‘fish story.’ A giant spotted bass netted by an Auburn man at New Bullard’s Bar Reservoir Friday may be a fish worthy of a world record. If the 10.8 pound weight of the pound fish is confirmed by an international fishing body as accurate, the fish caught by 33-year-old Cody Meyer would exceed the current record-holder by two ounces.

And on KQED’s California Report: California's Electors Gather To Cast Ballots for President…Protesters over the weekend were urging electoral college voters to pick someone other than Donald Trump for the presidency. The Electoral College meets today to cast formal votes for President, including electors in Sacramento. AND…While three California school districts allow some staff to carry guns on campus, officials in Kern County, the largest high school district in the state, say teachers with a concealed carry permit are free to bring an unloaded weapon into the classroom.