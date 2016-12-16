NSPR News Brief: Dec. 16

Here's your daily briefing...

PG&E customers to subsidize electric car chargers: State utility regulators approved PG&E’s plan to extract money from residential customers to pay for new charging stations for electric cars. PG&E will help build 7,500 stations in Northern California at a cost of $130 million. Regulators say the average monthly residential bill will increase by about 22 cents.

Grass out at Capitol: They’re ripping out the lawn near the Capitol building in Sacramento, replacing it with permeable pavers, decomposed granite and drought tolerant native grasses. Officials hope the makeover doesn’t just save resources, but inspires ordinary Californians to follow suit.

Life in Redding grows more dear: NSPR’s Kelly Frost reports that utility customers in Redding will be paying more for a host of services following the approval of a rate increase last night. Officials will phase in rate hikes for electricity, garbage, water and sewage service over three years. Officials say the combination of increases, once fully in place, will cost the average household an extra $20 a month.

Unarmed grandfather killed by Bakersfield Police: Police say an unarmed 73-year-old grandfather who Bakersfield officers mistakenly believed was armed was hit by five of the seven bullets fired at him, the Associated Press reports. Police say the man refused commands to take his hand out of his pocket and stop walking toward officers. Police later concluded that the man was not carrying a gun but did have a dark-colored crucifix. The man’s family is calling for an independent investigation of the shooting.

Second man arrested after mosque stabbing: A second man was arrested Thursday for allegedly stabbing a worshipper near a Ventura County mosque in an apparent hate crime, the Associated Press reports. Police said earlier this week that Marco De La Cruz, 26, of Simi Valley and another man got into a verbal and then physical altercation when their request to use a bathroom was rebuffed. The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Hunter on ethics hot seat: The House Ethics Committee is continuing an investigation into possible ethics violations by Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., following an independent inquiry, the Associated Press reports. The nature of the investigation wasn’t disclosed, but a Washington-based watchdog group filed a complaint alleging that Hunter improperly used campaign funds to pay for tens of thousands of dollars in personal expenses such as trips to Hawaii and Italy and tuition for Hunter's school-age children. A spokesman for Hunter called the ethics announcement standard procedure and said Hunter has already reimbursed the campaign committee about $49,000.

And on KQED’s California Report: Officials in Los Angeles are planning a crackdown on warehouses converted to residential space without permits. And, state lawmakers are pressuring President Obama over sustaining Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, a program that has granted work permits and protection from deportation to 200,000 young undocumented immigrants in California.