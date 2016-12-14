NSPR News Brief: Dec. 14

Here's your daily briefing...

Caltrans says about a week before 299 reopens: NSPR’s Marc Albert reports that Caltrans says it will take about a week to reopen a stretch of highway 299 located between Weaverville and Hayfork that was buried by two landslides Monday morning. It will likely be late spring until any long term course of action can be determined. The slides occurred west of Big Bar at Big French Creek.

New study says California should set up its own flood insurance: Researchers at UC Davis have found that California has paid much more in premiums than it has received from the National Flood Insurance Program. According to Capital Public Radio, the researchers suggest the state instead provide flood insurance through private insurers and reinsurers.

Dec 15 is the last day to sign up for health insurance beginning Jan 2017: Covered California says it’s seeing a surge in enrollment upon the arrival of Thursday’s deadline. According to Capital Public Radio reporter Ja’Nel Johnson, more than 11,000 Californians enrolled for insurance through the state exchange on Monday. Thursday is the last day to sign up for those wanting coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2017.

High-speed rail “shows progress” … says High Speed Rail Authority Chairman Dan Richard regarding the approval of $3 billion used to construct 120 miles of rail line and to electrify a portion of Caltrain tracks. Capital Public Radio reports, the $64 billion project was approved by voters eight years ago and comes with tight restrictions on the bond money’s use. Opponents have announce a new lawsuit saying the money’s use doesn’t comply with the original ballot measure.