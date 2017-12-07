NPR Live Video: FBI Director Wray Testimony

FBI Director Christopher Wray is testifying before the House Judiciary Committee for an oversight hearing. He is likely to face questions about the Russia investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller. Last week, former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador. The hearing also comes days after President Trump attacked the FBI on Twitter, saying "its reputation is in Tatters," citing the investigation of Hillary Clinton's private email server under former Director James Comey.