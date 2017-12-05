Northern California Firefighters Help Battle Major Southern California Fires

Thousands of firefighters from as far away as Siskiyou County are arriving in Southern California as several major late season wildfires threaten cities in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties.

Flames, driven by high winds have forced evacuations and threaten parts of the city of Ventura.

Crews and more than 500 fire engines have been summoned from across the state. North State assets sent into the fray include firefighters and equipment from Colusa, Grass Valley, Linda, Maxwell, Nevada County, Olivehurst, Ophir Hill, Placer County, Quincy, Roseville, Wheatland, Siskiyou County, and Winters.

Governor Brown Tuesday declared a State of Emergency in Ventura County due to the fire. More than 60,000 acres across Southern California have burned since Monday evening.