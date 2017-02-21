North State Weather Impacts Update

Good morning. Here's what you need to know for today.

Periods of moderate to heavy snow will continue in the northern Sierra Nevada and southern Cascade Range today. Areas near Mt. Shasta, Dunsmuir, Westwood, Chester and Greenville will all see snow levels dropping to about 4,500 this morning. Showers are forecast to diminish to flurries by later this evening. Those traveling in the mountains should expect delays. Lighter amounts of rain are forecast across the region today as precipitation turns more showery, but significant flooding concerns continue as runoff from recent rain continues to work its way downstream adding stress to waterways. Winds continue to decrease in the valley, but strong gusty southwesterly winds continue at higher elevations of the northern Sierra Nevada and Cascade Range.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning and high wind warning for all of interior Northern California through Thursday afternoon. All of the North State is forecast to experience an uptick in flooding problems. Additional stress will be placed on levees, rivers, creeks, and streams. Flooding may occur in locations which have not been impacted in many years. Residents are strongly advised to be prepared for flooding.

Oroville Dam update: Flows from the main spillway are being maintained at about 60,000 cfs today, which DWR says aligns with normal flood control operations. As of 8 a.m., the lake was at 851.64 feet and inflows were under 85,000 cfs. There may be a DWR press conference today at noon. Live video is typically shared on the DWR Facebook page.

Evacuation Info (as of 8:30 a.m.):

Butte County:

There are no *new* evacuation warnings or immediate evacuation orders in place for Butte County residents.

An evacuation center will remain open at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds, according to a Cal Fire press release. All other evacuation centers supported by Butte County will be closed. Residents from other centers who are still seeking shelter, due to the Evacuation Warning, can go to the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds. Be forewarned: Yesterday it was reported by Butte County Public Health that 11 people there were experiencing symptoms consistent with Norovirus.

Colusa County

No evacuation centers at this time. All critical river points remain at monitor stage.

Residents urged to obey road closures and not attempt to drive around them.

Orland or Woodland Fairgrounds would be used by Red Cross in the event of evacuations.

Tehama County

Los Molinos High School, 7900 Sherwood Blvd, Los Molinos

The Tehama Bridge is currently the one Sacramento River point at flood stage.

Glenn County

No evacuation centers at this time.

The Sacramento River at Ord Ferry is currently the one river point above flood stage. The Sacramento River at Hamilton City has dropped to the low end of monitor stage today.

Orland Fairgrounds staged in case evacuation order becomes necessary.

Residents advised to be prepared and have a plan.

Yuba County

Yuba River projected to peak today at 79.8 feet – that’s above monitor stage but below flood stage.

Simpson Lane is currently open and should remain open for the morning commute. The Yuba River is rising but is not anticipated to inundate that stretch of road (although, it will get close).

See Yuba OES for ongoing updates.

Please see the following resources for the most up-to-date road closure information:

Butte County closures

Glenn County closures

Colusa County closures

Yuba County closures

Tehama County closures (Slower updates)

Caltrans QuickMap

oss.weathershare.org