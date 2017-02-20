North State Weather Impacts Update

Good morning. Here's what you need to know for today.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning and high wind warning for all of interior Northern California through Thursday afternoon. All of the North State is forecast to experience an uptick in flooding problems as an intense atmospheric river type storm arrives. The strongest part of the storm is expected Monday into Tuesday including high precipitation and strong winds. The valley is expected to receive 1 to 3 inches of rain Monday through Tuesday with up to 10 inches on the upper Ridge. Winds are expected Monday evening through early Tuesday morning gusting 50 to 64 mph. High winds may cause downed trees and power lines, blowing debris, and widespread, potentially long-lasting power outages. The entire region has saturated soils and many flooded areas already. This will enhance the impact of additional heavy rains this week. Additional stress will be placed on levees, rivers, creeks, and streams. Flooding may occur in locations which have not been impacted in many years. Residents are strongly advised to be prepared for flooding.

Oroville Dam update: Flows from the main spillway are being upped from 55,000 to 60,000 cfs, in anticipation of an expected increase in inflows. DWR says this increase is typical of normal flood control operations. As of 9 a.m., the lake was at 849 feet and inflows were just under 43,000 cfs. There will be a DWR press conference at noon.

Evacuation Info:

Butte County:

There are no *new* evacuation warnings or immediate evacuation orders in place for Butte County residents. These evacuation centers are open to residents experiencing flooding or anticipating flooding in the next few days.

Neighborhood Church of Chico, 4801 Notre Dame, Chico

Church of the Nazarene, 2238 Monte Vista Avenue, Oroville

An evacuation center was opened last week at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds for residents evacuated due to the Oroville spillway incident. Be forewarned: there are reports that 20 to 30 evacuees there are experiencing symptoms consistent with Norovirus.

Small Animals: 2279 Del Oro, Suite D in Oroville

Large Animals: Camelot Equestrian Park, 1985 Clark Rd, Oroville. Please bring supplies for your animal including food, water, blankets, and other necessary supplies. Camelot is not accepting any fowl.

Colusa County:

No evacuation centers at this time. All critical river points remain at monitor stage.

Tehama County:

Los Molinos High School, 7900 Sherwood Blvd, Los Molinos

Glenn County:

No evacuation centers at this time.

Orland Fairgrounds staged in case evacuation order becomes necessary.

Residents advised to at least be prepared and have a plan.

Please see the following resources for the most up-to-date road closure information:

Butte County closures

Glenn County closures

Colusa County closures

Sutter County closures

Tehama County closures (Slower updates)

Caltrans QuickMap

oss.weathershare.org