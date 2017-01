Show #424 aired 1/6/17

Redding poet and singer Paula Amen Judah recalls events in her childhood, narratives of joy and distress, in her collection of poems, Añoranza -- Spanish for yearning, longing. Singer, songwriter, and poet Jeremy Gerard and his band, The Rugs have a new album, "Arrow and "Bow". Dan Barnett, book reviewer for the Chico Enterprise-Record, reads a favorite poem from Syllabus of Errors, the latest collection by Chico State philosophy professor and award winning poet, Troy Jollimore.