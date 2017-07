Show #449 aired 7/7/17

Author and photographer Douglas Keister has a new book of architecture, Storybook Style: America's Whimsical Homes of the 1920s, which features five homes in Chico. He also writes novels, and his latest, The Sleepy Hollow Mystery, is the third in his Chick Corbett series. This week join Nancy for a conversation with prolific author Douglas Keister.