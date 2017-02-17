Many Roads Closed Near Chico This Morning

According to the California Highway Patrol at 4 a.m. Friday morning:

Skyway is closed a half-mile above Stirling City due to road failure.

Centerville Road is closed one mile above the Covered Bridge and has one-way traffic control in effect due to road damage.

Flooding is the cause of many of the road closures, including at:

Seven Mile Lane between Ord Ferry Road and the Glenn County line

A large stretch of River Road from Scotty's Boat Landing to Ord Ferry Road, including at West Sacramento Avenue and Chico River Road.

Nelson Road between Seven Mile Lane and Grace Lane.

Caltrans is reporting a full road closure on Highway 70 from Jarbo Gap to Route 89 north due to emergency work.

Please do not drive around road closed signs or barriers. Doing so not only is against the law, but it also places you in an unsafe situation.

Here are some links to help you quickly look up other road closure information. Consider book marking this page.