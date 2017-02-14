Mandatory Oroville Dam Evacuations Reduced To Warning

Mandatory evacuation orders for Oroville and surrounding areas downstream have officially been downgraded to an evacuation warning. The announcement was made by Butte County Sherriff Kory Honea during a press conference in Oroville this afternoon. Honea said the change in evacuation status is effective immediately. Those displaced can now return to their homes and businesses can resume their operations.

Honea said those returning home need to stay vigilant and pay attention to the ongoing situation, as officials could reinstate a mandatory evacuation order if circumstances change or the risk of an emergency spillway failure increases in the future.

The California Department of Water Resources says they are drawing down the lake with releases down the primary spillway being maintained at 100,000 cubic feet/second. Their goal is to get the lake back down another 37 feet to flood control storage, which is 850 feet.

Chico Police have closed the following intersections in South Chico to allow flow of traffic: East Park and Fair Street, East Park and MLK Parkway, and East Park and Carmichael. Traffic congestion throughout the region is expected.