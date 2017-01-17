Make NSPR Your Inauguration Day Headquarters

On Friday Jan. 20, NPR will offer special coverage of all the events surrounding the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump including the parade, Trump's speech, the oath of office, the counter protests and the Inaugural balls – complete with insights and analysis from reporters in the field.

NPR News coverage will be available to listeners and viewers on our broadcasts, and online at mynspr.org.

Broadcast

NPR's Audie Cornish and Steve Inskeep will co-host live coverage from the U.S. Capitol from 7 am PT until 1 pm PT. NPR will also have reporters in the field covering all the inauguration events.

Later, tune into All Things Considered where host Ari Shapiro will be interview Trump supporters as they pilgrimage to the nation's capital. Shapiro will ride along a group of thirteen students as they travel from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia to the inaugural parade in Washington, D.C.

Digital News Coverage

NPR.org will carry CNN's live video stream from the inauguration, where viewers can watch President-elect Trump's speech and swearing-in. NPR.org will also feature a live inauguration day blog with breaking news, pictures and analysis of the day's events.

NPR's famous real-time fact-checker is back! The NPR Politics team, with help from reporters and editors across the newsroom, will live-annotate Trump's speech. The transcript of the speech will be available with added analysis, context, and fact-checking on mynspr.org.

The NPR Politics team will also compile a list of all the Trump campaign promises that lead up to his election.

Follow Along With NPR Reporters in the Field

White House: Scott Horsley

Inside the U.S. Capitol: Susan Davis

Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol: Scott Detrow

Capitol Grounds: Don Gonyea, Brakkton Booker & Ailsa Chang

Mall: Cory Turner & Alexi Horowitz; Jennifer Ludden & Laurel Wamsley; Robin Young & Jill Ryan/Alex Ashlock, Jim Howard (Newscast)

Alt-Right on Mall: Kirk Siegler & Marisa Penaloza

Virginia Voters on Mall: Ari Shapiro & Jinae West

Protest: Pam Fessler, Joe Shapiro, and Kelly McEvers

Trump Hotel: Hansi Lo Wang

Review Stand: Adrian Florido

Motorcade: David Welna

Canadian Embassy: Joshua Johnson (WAMU)

Balls: Elizabeth Blair

Facebook Live

NPR will have a few live video moments on Facebook to capture the scene in Washington, D.C. – including shots from the Canadian Embassy (giving a front and center vantage of the parade), the national mall, the possible counter protests and various feeds from around the city.

WAMU's 1A host Joshua Johnson will also appear on Facebook live to offer his firsthand account and commentary.