Live Blog: Gov. Jerry Brown's State Of The State Address

Andrew Nixon / Capital Public Radio

Gov. Jerry Brown will deliver his annual State of the State address Tuesday to a joint session of the California Legislature. It’s a chance for the leader of a blue state to lay out a competing vision just days after President Trump's inauguration.

(Read and listen to previous California State of the State addresses dating back to 2004)

You can take it to the bank that the governor will speak of “fiscal prudence” and stress the state’s commitment to battling climate change. Those causes near and dear to Brown have become hallmarks of his State of the State addresses.

(Check out CapRadio's coverage of the governor's budget proposal earlier this month)

It's also likely he'll reiterate calls to improve housing affordability and fix California's crumbling roads and highways. Efforts to address both those issues stalled last year.

What’s far less clear is the tone Brown will strike when it comes to Donald Trump.

Leading California Democrats -- especially legislative leaders -- have vowed to fight the president and Republican Congress every step of the way. But Brown’s rhetoric has been far less heated, with one exception:

“We’ve got the scientists, we’ve got the lawyers, and we’re ready to fight! We’re ready to defend!” Brown said in a December speech to scientists about climate change.

The big question is whether Brown will position himself squarely against President Trump on issues besides climate change, like health care and immigration -- or if he’ll continue to be more circumspect.

Capital Public Radio will broadcast and stream the governor's speech live starting at 10am.