Laverne Fire In Shasta County's Happy Valley Closes Roads, Forces Evacuations

A 150-acre fire burning in Shasta County's Happy Valley is 15 percent contained, according to the official Twitter account of Cal Fire’s Shasta Trinity Unit & the Shasta County Fire Department. The rate of spread is moderate.

We’ve confirmed with a spokesperson that an evacuation center has been set up at Happy Valley Elementary and that the fire’s location is off Laverne Lane and Saddle Trail.

She reported that at this time two structures are involved – she could not comment on the extent of the damage. She said it looks as if the fire is moving in a northerly direction toward Clear Creek and Clear Creek Road. She said many fire crews are on scene with many more coming.

Cal Fire office assistant Rose Wyckoff says there are currently road closures in the area. They are off of four major roads including at:

Laverne Lane and Saddle Trail and everything east of Laverne Lane.

Some of China Gulch including the three roads – Canyon, Oak and Bohn — that run off of it.

And at Oaks Street – including Hawthorne, Craig and Blue Horse.

There are also evacuation orders in place for some residents. Reverse 9-1-1 is being activated. People are being evacuated in person. Wyckoff said they’re throwing every resource they have at the fire, and more resources are on the way.

These are preliminary reports. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.