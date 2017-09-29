Joi Ito: How Can We Harness Technology To Innovate From The Bottom Up?

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode Citizen Science.

About Joi Ito's TED Talk: Part 2

Thanks to the internet, citizen science is easier than ever before. Joi Ito says now, we no longer need permission — or a degree — to try new things.

About Joi Ito

Joi Ito is a Japanese activist, entrepreneur, and venture capitalist. From his days kickstarting Internet culture in Japan at Digital Garage, his restless curiosity led him to be an early-stage investor in Twitter, Six Apart, Wikia, Flickr, Last.fm, Kickstarter and other internet companies, and to serve on countless boards and advisory committees around digital culture and Internet freedom.

He now leads the MIT Media Lab.



