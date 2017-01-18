Due to heavy snow and multiple vehicle spin outs, Caltrans has closed Interstate 5 through the Siskiyous.
All northbound traffic is currently being held at Fawndale, 10 miles north of Redding.
All southbound traffic is being held at the Edgewood exit in Weed due to white-out conditions with zero visibility. Check road conditions near you.
I-5 Closed Due To Snow Through Siskiyous
By Marc Albert • 33 minutes ago
Due to heavy snow and multiple vehicle spin outs, Caltrans has closed Interstate 5 through the Siskiyous.