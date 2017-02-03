How Do Our Screens Distort Our Sense of Time?

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode Screen Time - Part II

After Hurricane Sandy hit Manhattan, writer Abha Dawesar watched people scrounging for outlets to charge phones. She wondered: Do we miss out on what's real when we dive into our digital lives?

Abha Dawesar began her writing career as an attempt to understand herself — at age 7. It's a goal that remains at the center of her work: Sensorium, her most recent novel, explores the nature of time, self and uncertainty, using Hindu mythology and modern science as prisms. Dawesar moved from India to the United States to study at Harvard. Delhi appears at the center of her novels Family Values and Babyji.



GUY RAZ, HOST:

By the way, last week we asked for audio messages of your screen stories, about a time when your digital life bumped up against your real one. Here's some of what you said.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #1: I got text - pick up my phone and started texting back without ever waking up.

UNIDENTIFIED UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #1: One of the ladies in admin, like, cornered me while I'm working in the office and she's like, hey I saw that blog post that you wrote about us. I was like, what?

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #2: I spent a weekend with a girl translating our conversation through my phone.

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #2: I snapchatted myself en route to dinner, and it was obvious that I lied to my other friends.

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #3: It is ridiculous how much I hate this persona of this person online.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #3: And I said, sir, when the machines rise up, you will be the first one to walk willingly into their claws because a computer told you to go left and so you did.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #4: I was totally embarrassed. I couldn't believe that I had sent her this text. This is so unlike me to do this, and now I am about to marry her next year.

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #4: The same is true for friends at work. I've got a good friend who - she met her husband on eHarmony, and it occurred to me that playground after playground must be populated by e-babies. The Internet seems to literally be making us.