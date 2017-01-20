Here's The Latest On North State Road Conditions

Expect tough travel throughout the region as high winds, heavy rain and snow continue.
Currently, chain controls are required on the following highways:
- Interstate 5 through the Siskiyous from Pollard Flat north to Edgewood.
- Interstate 80 from Alta to the Nevada line.
- US 50 from Silver Fork to Twin Bridges,
- US 97 near Mt Hebron,
- US 395 near Likely,
- State Route 3 from Douglas City to 36,
- 20 East of Nevada City
- 32 from Nopel Road,
- 36 from Knob to Mad River and from 8 miles west of Mineral,
- 44 from 3 miles east of Shingletown,
- 70 in several places from Concow Road all the way to 395,
- 89 in several places from McCloud to Old Station.
- 139 near Canby,
- 299 EAST from Montgomery Creek to Nubieber
- 299 WEST from near Douglas City
Additionally, State Route 3 is closed from Callahan to Coffee Creek, 49 is closed above Oak Valley and 128 remains closed about 4 miles west of Winters.