Here's The Latest On North State Road Conditions

Expect tough travel throughout the region as high winds, heavy rain and snow continue.

Currently, chain controls are required on the following highways:

Interstate 5 through the Siskiyous from Pollard Flat north to Edgewood.

Interstate 80 from Alta to the Nevada line.

US 50 from Silver Fork to Twin Bridges,

US 97 near Mt Hebron,

US 395 near Likely,

State Route 3 from Douglas City to 36,

20 East of Nevada City

32 from Nopel Road,

36 from Knob to Mad River and from 8 miles west of Mineral,

44 from 3 miles east of Shingletown,

70 in several places from Concow Road all the way to 395,

89 in several places from McCloud to Old Station.

139 near Canby,

299 EAST from Montgomery Creek to Nubieber

299 WEST from near Douglas City

Additionally, State Route 3 is closed from Callahan to Coffee Creek, 49 is closed above Oak Valley and 128 remains closed about 4 miles west of Winters.