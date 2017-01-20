Here's The Latest On North State Road Conditions

By 3 hours ago

Expect tough travel throughout the region as high winds, heavy rain and snow continue.

Currently, chain controls are required on the following highways:

  • Interstate 5 through the Siskiyous from Pollard Flat north to Edgewood.
  • Interstate 80 from Alta to the Nevada line.
  • US 50 from Silver Fork to Twin Bridges,
  • US 97 near Mt Hebron,
  • US 395 near Likely,  
  • State Route 3 from Douglas City to 36,
  • 20 East of Nevada City
  • 32 from Nopel Road, 
  • 36 from Knob to Mad River and from 8 miles west of Mineral,
  • 44 from 3 miles east of Shingletown,
  • 70 in several places from Concow Road all the way to 395,
  • 89 in several places from McCloud to Old Station.
  • 139 near Canby,
  • 299 EAST from Montgomery Creek to Nubieber
  • 299 WEST from near Douglas City

Additionally, State Route 3 is closed from Callahan to Coffee Creek, 49 is closed above Oak Valley and 128 remains closed about 4 miles west of Winters.