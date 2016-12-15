Heavy Rains Flood Parts Of North State

Localized heavy rain is causing flooding in some areas in Northern California with the Sacramento River expected to flood at Woodson Bridge near Vina. The river is also expected to overflow into the Colusa and Tisdale weirs beginning tonight. The river was flowing at nearly 35,000 cubic feet per second at Bend Bridge north of Red Bluff earlier this afternoon.

Rain has been falling heavily in isolated areas. While Corning had received three quarters of an inch of rain, nearby in Chico rain gauges monitored by the state recorded almost two and a half inches. About 20 miles away at Brush Creek above Lake Oroville, over six inches of rain has fallen.

Free sandbags are available at the public works corporation yard in Biggs, in Gridley at Animal Control, Paradise at Town Hall and Oroville at the Parks Department yard. Chico has free sand at the corp yard, but you'll need your own bags. In Tehama County, Sandbags are available at the Public Works yard in Gerber, at the Los Molinos Yard on Fox Street and in Corning across from the fire department.

In the Chico area, parts of Wilson Landing Road, River Road, Nord-Gianella Road and West Sacramento Avenue are closed due to flooding.

