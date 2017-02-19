Glenn, Butte County Road Closures Due To Flooding

In Glenn County, Highway 162 is closed east of Willows from First Street to County Road P-P due to flooding, and from County Road Y in Glenn County to Aguas Frias Road in Butte County due to flooding. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

Highway 20 is also closed in Williams from E Street to Salt Creek due to emergency work. Caltrans says at 7 a.m. major delays will be expected on Highway 20 west as one-way traffic controls are put in place due to two miles of the roadway being washed out.

View the Caltrans QuickMap for more details: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/