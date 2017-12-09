Fresh Air Weekend: James Franco; 2017's Word Of The Year; Guillermo Del Toro

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

James Franco Tackles A Hollywood Story 'Unlike Any Other' In 'Disaster Artist': Franco's new film is a behind-the-scenes take on the making of the 2003 cult classic The Room. "It was made for $6 million," he says. "It looks like it was made for about $60."

As Fissures Between Political Camps Grow, 'Tribalism' Emerges As The Word Of 2017: "The meme of the moment is to say that American politics has become 'tribal,'" linguist Geoff Nunberg says. One sign of the division is the fact that no one can agree on how to use the word.

Director Guillermo Del Toro Says 'Shape Of Water' Centers On 'Love Beyond Words': "I wanted to make a completely honest, heart-on-sleeve, non-ironic melodrama," del Toro says. Set in 1962, his new film features a fairy tale romance between a creature and a mute woman.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

James Franco Tackles A Hollywood Story 'Unlike Any Other' In 'Disaster Artist'

As Fissures Between Political Camps Grow, 'Tribalism' Emerges As The Word Of 2017

Director Guillermo Del Toro Says 'Shape Of Water' Centers On 'Love Beyond Words'

