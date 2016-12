Caltrans is warning that it may take several days before floodwaters recede enough to reopen a part of State Route 162. Vast amounts of water gushing down Butte Creek from the foothills are exceeding the capacity of the creek and its overflow channel, submerging a section of roadway at the county line between Butte and Glenn Counties. The highway is currently closed between Glenn County Road Z and Aguas Frias Road in Butte County. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.