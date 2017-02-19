Flooding Forces Evacuation Of Glenn County Animal Shelter

The Glenn County Animal Shelter in Willows was evacuated Saturday after flooding filled the building with about a foot of water. About 25 animals were evacuated with help from the Chico nonprofit Wags and Whiskers Pet Rescue, which placed all of the dogs and cats with temporary homes throughout the region — either at area rescues, with individual foster families, or volunteers.

With storms continuing, Wags and Whiskers Executive Director Lucy Parks says there will be a continued need for back-up foster homes, as well as donations to support the cost of fuel for transporting the animals and medical care. Animal control will continue to pick up animals throughout the county, and they will need a place to take new arrivals. For more information, visit the Wags and Whiskers Rescue website.