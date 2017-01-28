The Final Rock-A-Barry Weekend

Shasta Serenade Hour 1

This is the last Rock-a-Barry Weekend show folks – I’m now retired from the Shasta Serenade and The Rock-a-Barry Weekend Shows. Hope you enjoy the show crammed full of old rock n roll, R&B, country and pop music form the 40‘s into the 70’s. it has been a great deal of fun sharing my passion for Americana music over these many years. Remember, go out and see live music – it’s good for your health, and the health of the musicians too J. You can always see me at the Oaksong Society for the Preservation of Way Cool Music concerts in Redding, or the many other concerts and music festivals I attend each year. Until then, stay safe, and I’ll see you at the music.